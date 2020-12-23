Increasing Clouds Wednesday, Rain Overnight Before Big Cool Down

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 53. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. High near 59. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56.