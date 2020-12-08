How Do You Put A 42-Inch Drainage Pipe Under Railroad Tracks Without Touching Them?

So how do you put a 42-inch drainage pipe under railroad tracks without touching them?

The Florida Department of Transpiration said many months of preparation and coordination went on behind the scenes before this “jack and bore” operation could take place.

Drainage crews needed to bore under the Alabama and Gulf Coast Railway (AGR) tracks that cross Nine Mile Road just west of the Highway 29 overpass—without touching the railroad tracks. To connect the new drainage facilities on either side of the railroad tracks, crews used a jack and bore technique.

Instead of opening the ground and interrupting railroad services, an auger machine drove two runs of 42-inch pipe 66 feet horizontally under the tracks. Personnel from the FDOT, designer and contractor worked with AGR to ensure the operation did not disrupt or undermine the railroad tracks.

Photo: FDOT for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.