Here’s The Latest Local COVID-19 Case Count Information

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported four additional COVID-19 deaths and 531 new cases in Escambia County since Wednesday, December 23.

Here is the latest data, with numbers in parenthesis noting case increases since Wednesday, December 23.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 21,268 (+531)

Non-Florida residents: 2,328

Total deaths: 356 (+4)

Long-term care facility deaths : 158 (-2)

Current hospitalizations: 172 (+13)

Number of tests last day: 859

Percent positive last day: 11.2%

Percent positive last week: 13.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 15,535 (+390)

Cantonment: 1,804 (+63)

Century: 1,000 (+5)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 264 (+3)

McDavid: 131 (+3)

Walnut Hill: 38

Bellview: 30 (+1)

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 10,382 (+357)

Non-Florida residents: 122

Total deaths: 121 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 523*

Number of tests last day: 372

Percent positive last day: 18.6%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 5,221 (+172)

Navarre: 1,969 (+72)

Gulf Breeze: 1,794 (+73)

Pace: 806 (+40)

Jay: 259 (+4)

Bagdad: 25 (+1)

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,264,588

Florida residents: 1,243,118

Deaths: 20,135

Hospitalizations: 61,288*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.