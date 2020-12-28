Here’s How To Dispose Of Your Real Christmas Tree

Need to dispose of your Christmas tree? Here are options:

ECUA Christmas Tree Collections

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) will pick up Christmas trees from customers for free with the regular collection of yard waste.

“When it’s time to take down the Christmas decorations, place your real tree or natural wreaths out by the curb on your usual collection day for pick-up as part of your ECUA regular yard waste collection,” ECUA spokesperson Jim Roberts said.

Natural trees should be free of decoration and tinsel, and the tree stand should be removed. Trees should not be placed in he street.

The trees will be composted with other yard waste at the ECUA Biosolids Composting Facility.

The Florida Forest Service offers the following tips if you chose to burn your Christmas tree: