Florida Gas Prices Reach Nine Month High

Florida gas prices increased an average of six cents last week.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $2.20 cents on Friday, the highest since March..

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.17, up from $2.13 a week ago. The lowest price to be found Sunday night in North Escambia was $1.99, while one Pensacola station was at $1.98.

“Oil prices returned to pre-pandemic levels last week, so it should come as no surprise that gas prices followed suit,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices have been pressured higher by optimism surrounding a new stimulus package and Covid-19 vaccine news. These are two big pieces in the puzzle for long term improvement in fuel demand, which has been heavily hampered by the pandemic.”