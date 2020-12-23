Five More COVID-19 Deaths, 160 New Cases Reported In Escambia County

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported five additional COVID-19 deaths and 160 new cases in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 20,438 (+160)

Non-Florida residents: 2,225

Total deaths: 341 (+5)

Long-term care facility deaths : 160 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 159 (-1)

Number of tests last day: 641

Percent positive last day: 19.4%

Percent positive last week: 13.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 14,970 (+125)

Cantonment: 1,721 (+20)

Century: 994

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 258 (+1)

McDavid: 124 (+3)

Walnut Hill: 38 (-1 data adjustment)

Bellview: 29

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 9,911 (+130)

Non-Florida residents: 123

Total deaths: 120 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 509*

Number of tests last day: 272

Percent positive last day: 30.8%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,980 (+55)

Navarre: 1,877 (+39)

Gulf Breeze: 1,708 (+24)

Pace: 766 (+3)

Jay: 252 (+2)

Bagdad: 24

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,223,015

Florida residents: 1,202,660

Deaths: 20,754

Hospitalizations: 60,471*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.