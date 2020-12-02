Five Arrested In CARES Act Fraud Case, Including Man That Bought A Corvette

Five people have been arrested for their alleged involved in CARES Act fraud, including on the purchase a Corvette.

Antonio Slocum Jr., Megan Slocum, Ari’obasi Jenkins, Alyssa Cole, and Elijah Simmons were all charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud. Daniel Cole was also arrested for unrelated drug charges.

On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served seven search warrants throughout Escambia County involving CARES Act fraud. Five suspects were arrested for stealing victims’ identities and information to obtain CARES Act loans and defrauding financial institutions if amounts from $4,000 to $70,000.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. We anticipate many more days of investigation and many more arrests. It is infuriating that the money intended to help those in need was used and fraudulently obtained in this manner,” said Chief Deputy Chip Simmons.

According to investigators, the suspects would apply and receives CARES Act loans and open accounts at financial institutions including Navy Federal with the intent to scheme and defraud. Jenkins allegedly used stolen funds to purchase a 2017 Corvette.

While serving the search warrants, the ECSO seized 50 fraudulent bank cards, nine firearms, and over 600 other pieces of evidence.

The investigation was conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, ATF, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Department of Homeland Security, Pensacola Police Department, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Escambia County Corrections, and US Postal Inspector . The Navy Federal Credit Union security team also assisted.