Escambia Reports 99 New Cases, One More COVID-19 Death
December 29, 2020
The Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death in Escambia County and an increase of 99 new cases on Monday.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 21,507 (+99)
Non-Florida residents: 2,350
Total deaths: 360 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths : 163
Current hospitalizations: 190 (+18)
Number of tests last day: 141
Percent positive last day: 12.4%
Percent positive last week: 13.6%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 15,709 (+70)
Cantonment: 1,836 (+14)
Century: 1,005 (+3)
—-including 774 Century prison inmates
Molino: 265 (+1)
McDavid: 133 (+2)
Walnut Hill: 39 (+1)
Bellview: 31
Perdido Key: 17
Gonzalez: 9
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 10,575 (+89)
Non-Florida residents: 127
Total deaths: 122 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths: 24
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 535*
Number of tests last day: 678
Percent positive last day: 10.8%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 5,292 (+17)
Navarre: 2,027 (+37)
Gulf Breeze: 1,829 (+5)
Pace: 812 (+3)
Jay: 277 (+15)
Bagdad: 25
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,280,177
Florida residents: 1,258,315
Deaths: 21,308
Hospitalizations: 61,663*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
