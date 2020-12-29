Escambia Reports 99 New Cases, One More COVID-19 Death

The Florida Department of Health reported one additional COVID-19 death in Escambia County and an increase of 99 new cases on Monday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 21,507 (+99)

Non-Florida residents: 2,350

Total deaths: 360 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 163

Current hospitalizations: 190 (+18)

Number of tests last day: 141

Percent positive last day: 12.4%

Percent positive last week: 13.6%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 15,709 (+70)

Cantonment: 1,836 (+14)

Century: 1,005 (+3)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 265 (+1)

McDavid: 133 (+2)

Walnut Hill: 39 (+1)

Bellview: 31

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 10,575 (+89)

Non-Florida residents: 127

Total deaths: 122 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 535*

Number of tests last day: 678

Percent positive last day: 10.8%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 5,292 (+17)

Navarre: 2,027 (+37)

Gulf Breeze: 1,829 (+5)

Pace: 812 (+3)

Jay: 277 (+15)

Bagdad: 25

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,280,177

Florida residents: 1,258,315

Deaths: 21,308

Hospitalizations: 61,663*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.