Escambia Public Safety Director Jason Rogers Resigns, Cites Family Health Issue

Escambia County Public Safety Director Jason Rogers has resigned just a few months after taking the job.

“As you are aware, after I had started in June there was a significant medical event in my immediate family,” Rogers said in his resignation letter. “Since that time unforeseen complications have compounded making my departure necessary. I want to maintain a professional distance and don’t wish to disclose the private circumstances as I realize this is a public record.”

Rogers was hired in May started work with Escambia County in June, bringing 27 years of public safety experience from Indiana to Escambia County. He served as both the director of emergency management and as the executive director of the Delaware County Emergency Medical Services in Muncie, Indiana, and began his career as a paramedic and police officer. Delaware County, Indiana, has a population of about 114,000 people, about one-third the size of Escambia County.

“My family has always sacrificed for me over the past 20+ years of my public service. I am choosing to resign to support and care for my family as they have always done for me,” Rogers wrote in his letter to Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley.

Rogers indicated that he would work out the timing of his departure with Gilley.

