Escambia District Extends School Choice Application Deadline

December 3, 2020

The Escambia County School District has extended the school choice enrollment window for the next school year.

“We will continue to accept applications through Dec. 11th.  Families need to know that we will be unable to accept any application after the new deadline,” said Chris McFarland, ECSD’s coordinator of Student Assignment, Home Education and Student Records. “This application period is for middle and high schools only, the elementary application window will open Jan. 25th.”

For families who are still reaching a decision, a recording of this year’s virtual School Choice Expo is still available. The virtual live event can be found on the district’s website. Scroll down to find the logos for each ECSD middle and high school and open a list of all of the academies at each school.

For more information, contact the ECSD School Choice Office at schoolchoice@ecsdfl.us, call (850) 469-5580, or visit their office located in the J.E. Hall Center at 30 East Texar Drive in Pensacola. The office is open weekdays, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pictured: The recent Escambia County School District’s School Choice Expo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 