Escambia County Sees Seven More COVID-19 Deaths, 136 New Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths and 136 new cases in Escambia County on Tuesday.

It should be noted some numbers below such as tests last day and percent positive are skewed due to decreased testing during the long Christmas weekend.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 21,643 (+136)

Non-Florida residents: 2,357

Total deaths: 367 (+7)

Long-term care facility deaths : 163

Current hospitalizations: 199 (+9)

Number of tests last day: 120

Percent positive last day: 51.8%

Percent positive last week: 13.6%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 15,813 (+114)

Cantonment: 1,854 (+18)

Century: 1,009 (+4)

—-including 774 Century prison inmates

Molino: 266 (+1)

McDavid: 134 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 39

Bellview: 31

Perdido Key: 17

Gonzalez: 9

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 10,687 (+112)

Non-Florida residents: 129

Total deaths: 123 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 24

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 542*

Number of tests last day: 32

Percent positive last day: 77.1%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 5,341 (+49)

Navarre: 2,060 (+33)

Gulf Breeze: 1,841 (+12)

Pace: 819 (+7)

Jay: 284 (+7)

Bagdad: 25

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,292,252

Florida residents: 1,270,063

Deaths: 21,409

Hospitalizations: 62,142*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.