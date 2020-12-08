Early Morning Fire On Nine Mile Road Under Investigation

A fire early Tuesday morning on Nine Mile Road is under investigation.

About 1:45 a.m., Escambia Fire Rescue was dispatched to small outside fire with smoke in the area of Nine Mile Road and Ashland Avenue. It became apparent to responding firefighters approaching the intersection that there was a structure fire and additional units were dispatched.

They arrived in the 1300 block of West Nine Mile Road to find a detached three car garage that was fully involved in fire. The fire was brought under control about 2:08 a.m., and the state fire marshal was called to investigate the cause and origin.

The primary residence at the location appeared to be vacant. There were no injuries.