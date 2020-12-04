Did You Feel It? Ground Shaking, Loud Sound Reported Across The Area

December 4, 2020

The sounds of an explosion or rattling and shaking were heard or felt across part of Escambia County early Friday afternoon, and so far no one seems to know why.

Beginning about 12:15 p.m., NorthEscambia.com was flooded with messages and comments from people reporting the incident. As of 12:40 p.m., Escambia County 911 had not received any calls reporting damage.

A majority of the comments were concentrated in the Cantonment and Beulah areas, but other reports were received from across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

So far, the U.S. Geological Survey has not reported an earthquake.

24 Responses to “Did You Feel It? Ground Shaking, Loud Sound Reported Across The Area”

  1. Vicki Wright on December 4th, 2020 2:56 pm

    Felt and heard twice back to back in Pace

  2. Julie on December 4th, 2020 2:53 pm

    Yes. Felt it off east Kingsfield. There was a definite shake!

  3. eddie c gunn on December 4th, 2020 2:46 pm

    i heard and felt it east of jay in dixonville

  4. Shery on December 4th, 2020 2:32 pm

    I am in Lillian Alabama… It was like 2 explosions within minutes of each other. Shook all the windows and door in my house. Called it in to the county. They said people as far as Loxley and Foley had reported it.

  5. Vicki Romero on December 4th, 2020 2:30 pm

    I felt my house shake on Parker in Cantonment. Close to Quentette rd

  6. Sandy Net on December 4th, 2020 2:25 pm

    My husband went running outside to see what was happening. We’ve lived in California and have felt earthquakes before, this seemed like one. I’m pretty sure it would have registered as a geologic event.

  7. Rebekah Salter on December 4th, 2020 2:19 pm

    I live off of E. Nine mile and we heard and felt it at first I thought it was my big dog on the porch plopping down but that boom was something else.

  8. Hannah on December 4th, 2020 2:15 pm

    Felt in Ace Hardware in Pace. The building shook and the doors and other items rattled.

  9. All shook up on December 4th, 2020 2:14 pm

    I heard/noticed it…west Roberts and 29.

    Thought it was a truck going by…

  10. Helen Vigil on December 4th, 2020 2:12 pm

    I heard it. It was LOUD!!! I was inside my husband was outside, he didn’t hear it, how he didn’t is beyond me!!!!

  11. Al on December 4th, 2020 2:09 pm

    Was in my utility shed and it started shaking and things rattling. Walked out and could feel it through the ground. Lasted quite a while. My wife was outside and said it felt like it came from the west. Off Jacks Branch & Perdido Lake.

  12. Troy Barton on December 4th, 2020 2:07 pm

    It was bad several dishes fell off the shelf and got a large crack in my ceiling in the sheet rock and this was in Molino I thought the ground would never stop shaking/ vibrating

  13. Michelle Stromgren on December 4th, 2020 2:07 pm

    We felt it here at the end of Beulah.

  14. JOHN Lo on December 4th, 2020 2:06 pm

    Yeah,

    I live in Cantonment, and I heard a loud sound accompanied with rumbling sound and ground shaking. Thus far, I haven’t heard any sirens nor have the issue been reported via the media streams.

  15. Nancy on December 4th, 2020 2:05 pm

    Yep, out in Pace, sounded like an explosion then a short rumble!

  16. SW on December 4th, 2020 2:05 pm

    Wasn’t there a mysterious ‘boom’ in the area folks are reporting, recently?
    Nothing in Bratt.

  17. Laura on December 4th, 2020 2:05 pm

    Ferry Pass. Very loud bang and shook entire house. Things rattled in the house!

  18. Jack and Barbara Ryals on December 4th, 2020 2:00 pm

    We heard a boom!!!!!!!! Hwy 99

  19. Traci Jackson on December 4th, 2020 1:59 pm

    Felt the rumble in Montclair

  20. mq on December 4th, 2020 1:58 pm

    We heard and felt it big time here in Ensley.

  21. Steve Oreskovich on December 4th, 2020 1:57 pm

    Reported from Pine Forest Area.

  22. Debbie on December 4th, 2020 1:57 pm

    I felt in the Kingsfield/ Pine Forest Rd. Shook the house

  23. Tory on December 4th, 2020 1:49 pm

    Yes! It was crazy. I was inside and thought it was just a large semi delivering roofing materials or something, but then my whole house was shaking and it lasted forever. My husband was outside and said he thought someone was running across our roof!

  24. Tory on December 4th, 2020 1:45 pm

    Yes! That was CRAZY





