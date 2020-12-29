Deadline Is Thursday For Discount On Real Estate, Tangible Property Taxes

December 29, 2020

The three percent discount for payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends at midnight Thursday, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

To receive the three percent discount, payments must be:

  • made online by midnight December 31, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;
  • mailed with a December postmark;
  • left by midnight, December 31, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com to pay online, check the status of your taxes or print a receipt 24 hours a day, as well as other tax collector services.

Customers who decide to visit one of our four convenient offices can join the line online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com and manage their time their way. Citizens select an office location and type of service, receive a message with approximate service time and then continue their regular activities until the service time approaches.

