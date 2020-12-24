By The Numbers: Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increasing

December 24, 2020

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County is increasing.

As of Wednesday, there were 172 patients current hospitalized for COVID-19 in Escambia County.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems are continuing to remain above 100 (now approaching 200), and we’d like to see those numbers go down,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Please be vigilant and take preventative actions, including wearing a mask, social distancing and washing your hands often.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Date source/graphic: City of Pensacola.

