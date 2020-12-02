Officials Report 189 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 189 new positive cases Friday in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 18,427 (+189)

Non-Florida residents: 2,032

Total deaths: 328

Long-term care facility deaths : 153

Current hospitalizations: 139 (-10)

Number of tests last day: 1,510

Percent positive last day: 9.6%

Percent positive last week: 9.9%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 13,457 (+139)

Cantonment: 1,478 (+14)

Century: 974 (+4)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 226 (+4)

McDavid: 115 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 32

Bellview: 29

Perdido Key: 15

Gonzalez: 8 (-1 data adjustment)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 8,619 (+138)

Non-Florida residents: 107

Total deaths: 109

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 473*

Number of tests last day: 635

Percent positive last day: 17.4%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,443 (+77)

Navarre: 1,564 (+31)

Gulf Breeze: 1,469 (+35)

Pace: 691 (+4)

Jay: 228 (+3)

Bagdad: 21

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,106,396

Florida residents: 1,087,956

Deaths: 19,714

Hospitalizations: 57,728*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.