Officials Report 189 New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County
December 12, 2020
The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 189 new positive cases Friday in Escambia County.
Here is the latest data:
Total cases: 18,427 (+189)
Non-Florida residents: 2,032
Total deaths: 328
Long-term care facility deaths : 153
Current hospitalizations: 139 (-10)
Number of tests last day: 1,510
Percent positive last day: 9.6%
Percent positive last week: 9.9%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 13,457 (+139)
Cantonment: 1,478 (+14)
Century: 974 (+4)
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 226 (+4)
McDavid: 115 (+1)
Walnut Hill: 32
Bellview: 29
Perdido Key: 15
Gonzalez: 8 (-1 data adjustment)
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 8,619 (+138)
Non-Florida residents: 107
Total deaths: 109
Long-term care facility deaths: 23
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 473*
Number of tests last day: 635
Percent positive last day: 17.4%
Santa Rosa County cases by location:
Milton: 4,443 (+77)
Navarre: 1,564 (+31)
Gulf Breeze: 1,469 (+35)
Pace: 691 (+4)
Jay: 228 (+3)
Bagdad: 21
Florida cases:
Total cases: 1,106,396
Florida residents: 1,087,956
Deaths: 19,714
Hospitalizations: 57,728*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments