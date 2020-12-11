273 New COVID-19 Positives, One More Death Reported In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported on additional COVID-19 death and 273 new positive cases Wednesday in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 18,238 (+273)

Non-Florida residents: 2,005

Total deaths: 328 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 153

Current hospitalizations: 149 (+13)

Number of tests last day: 2,182

Percent positive last day: 9.2%

Percent positive last week: 9.9%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 13,318 (+130)

Cantonment: 1,464 (+39)

Century: 970 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 222 (+6)

McDavid: 114 (+3)

Bellview: 29

Walnut Hill: 32 (+3)

Perdido Key: 15 (+1)

Gonzalez: 8 (-1 data adjustment)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 8,481 (+183)

Non-Florida residents: 106

Total deaths: 109 (+4)

Long-term care facility deaths: 23

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 469*

Number of tests last day: 649

Percent positive last day: 21.7%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 4,336 (+66)

Navarre: 1,533 (+36)

Gulf Breeze: 1,469 (+35)

Pace: 687 (+12)

Jay: 225 (+7)

Bagdad: 21

Florida cases:

Total cases: 1,094,697

Florida residents: 1,076,547

Deaths: 19,591

Hospitalizations: 57,468*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.