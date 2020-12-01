10,000 Pound Food Giveaway Tuesday At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a food distribution on Tuesday, December 1 at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street. There will be 10,000 pounds of food distributed.

The food distribution will begin at 3:30 p.m. and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Line up on Webb Street facing north. An identification is required.

Pictured: A 10,000 pound food giveaway earlier this year at Carver Park in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.