Woman Passes Away After Crashing Into ECUA Truck

A local woman has passed away after rear-ending a stopped garbage truck Tuesday morning on Highway 29, according to family members.

Monica Oglesby, 30, crashed into the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority truck as it was stopped in the outside lane of Highway 29 near Archer Road to pick up a garbage can. She was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where she later passed away.

No one on the ECUA truck was reported to be injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not released any information about the crash.

The family has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses. Any remaining funds will go to her two young boys. Click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.