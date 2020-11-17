Woman Critically Injured When She Crashes Into ECUA Garbage Truck

November 17, 2020

An adult female was critically injured when she rear-ended a stopped garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 29 near Archer Road. The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority truck was stopped in the outside lane of Highway 29 to pick up a garbage can when the woman crashed into the rear of the truck.

The woman was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to an area hospital. No one on the ECUA truck was reported to be injured.

Northbound Highway 29 was closed by the wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Further details and photos will be published.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

5 Responses to “Woman Critically Injured When She Crashes Into ECUA Garbage Truck”

  1. concerned cw on November 17th, 2020 11:39 am

    Prayers for this family and for those administering care. Thank you to those who helped at the site. Prayers also for the other(s) in the ECUA truck.

  2. Jason on November 17th, 2020 11:38 am

    Prayers for the family. I dont see how someone can run into the back of someone. Happening alot lately. Its so sad that people just cant pay attention

  3. Chris on November 17th, 2020 11:37 am

    @Richerd R Harris

    Someone will definitely blame this on the lack of sidewalks.

  4. Richard R Harris on November 17th, 2020 11:06 am

    I guess someone will call for a change to the intersection. or a traffic light. People put your cell phones down. you have one job and one job only when drive a vehicle. pay attention to whats in front of you at all times. use your mirrors. and turn signals,
    And I pray she’s OK.

  5. Jdub on November 17th, 2020 11:00 am

    Wow! Prayers she is okay and will recover swiftly. Situational awareness all around yourself at all times is so important.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 