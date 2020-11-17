Woman Critically Injured When She Crashes Into ECUA Garbage Truck

An adult female was critically injured when she rear-ended a stopped garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 29 near Archer Road. The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority truck was stopped in the outside lane of Highway 29 to pick up a garbage can when the woman crashed into the rear of the truck.

The woman was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to an area hospital. No one on the ECUA truck was reported to be injured.

Northbound Highway 29 was closed by the wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Further details and photos will be published.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.