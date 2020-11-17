Woman Critically Injured When She Crashes Into ECUA Garbage Truck
November 17, 2020
An adult female was critically injured when she rear-ended a stopped garbage truck Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 29 near Archer Road. The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority truck was stopped in the outside lane of Highway 29 to pick up a garbage can when the woman crashed into the rear of the truck.
The woman was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to an area hospital. No one on the ECUA truck was reported to be injured.
Northbound Highway 29 was closed by the wreck.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Further details and photos will be published.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Comments
5 Responses to “Woman Critically Injured When She Crashes Into ECUA Garbage Truck”
Prayers for this family and for those administering care. Thank you to those who helped at the site. Prayers also for the other(s) in the ECUA truck.
Prayers for the family. I dont see how someone can run into the back of someone. Happening alot lately. Its so sad that people just cant pay attention
@Richerd R Harris
Someone will definitely blame this on the lack of sidewalks.
I guess someone will call for a change to the intersection. or a traffic light. People put your cell phones down. you have one job and one job only when drive a vehicle. pay attention to whats in front of you at all times. use your mirrors. and turn signals,
And I pray she’s OK.
Wow! Prayers she is okay and will recover swiftly. Situational awareness all around yourself at all times is so important.