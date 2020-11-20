Three More Deaths, 148 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County

There were three new COVID-19 deaths and 148 additional cases reported Thursday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 15,584 (+148)

Non-Florida residents: 1,632

Total deaths: 293 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 133

Current hospitalizations: 87 (-8)

Number of tests last day: 1,424

Percent positive last day: 8.4%

Percent positive last week: 9.3%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 11,365 (+99)

Cantonment: 1,155 (+8)

Century: 952 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 181 (+3)

McDavid: 90 (+3)

Bellview: 24 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 19 (+1)

Perdido Key: 13

Gonzalez: 8

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 6,839 (+99)

Non-Florida residents: 86

Total deaths: 96

Long-term care facility deaths: 21

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 407*

Number of tests last day: 499

Percent positive last day: 16.7%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,282 (+28)

Gulf Breeze: 1,021 (+26)

Navarre: 973 (+17)

Pace: 575

Jay: 168 (-1 data adjustment)

Bagdad: 13

Florida cases:

Total cases: 914,333

Florida residents: 901,234

Deaths: 17,810

Hospitalizations: 52,865*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.