The Price At The Pump May Inch Up This Week, AAA Says

November 30, 2020

Floridians saw the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in 12 years, according to AAA.

Florida gas prices have held steady at $2.03 per gallon for the past week. The state average is three cents less than a week ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.09, about a penny more than last week and 30 cents less than one year ago.

“Floridians may see gas prices inch up a few pennies this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Last week, vaccine optimism sent crude oil to its highest price since early March, before COVID-related lock downs were imposed across the country. Wholesale gasoline prices also increased as a result. A state average price of $2.08 per gallon is possible, unless fundamentals shift this week.”

