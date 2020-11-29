Rain, Possible Severe Storms For Sunday; Freezing Weather For Monday And Tuesday Nights

Isolated severe storms are possible on Sunday in advance of a big cool down. The biggest threats are damaging winds and brief tornadoes Sunday into Sunday evening. Freezer temperatures are likely Monday and Tuesday nights north of I-10.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.