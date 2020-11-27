Rain Chance Through Sunday Night, Then Winter Like Temps Arrive
November 27, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Comments