Rain Chance Through Sunday Night, Then Winter Like Temps Arrive

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.