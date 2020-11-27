Rain Chance Through Sunday Night, Then Winter Like Temps Arrive

November 27, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 