Over 3.6 Million Cubic Yards Of Hurricane Sally Debris Collected In Escambia; Final Pass Begins Next Week

Escambia County contractors have collected over 3.4 million cubic yards of Hurricane Sally debris, and the final collection pass begins next week.

That’s 70,040 loads, which equals 564 football fields piled three feet high or enough to fill over 78% of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The third and final Hurricane Sally debris collection pass will begin on December 1, with a goal to finish all collections by Christmas.

To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.