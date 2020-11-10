Over 3.2 Million Cubic Yards Of Hurricane Sally Debris Collected In Escambia County; Final Pass Begins December 1

Escambia County contractors have collected nearly 3.2 million cubic yards of Hurricane Sally debris.

That’s 65,827 loads, which equals 499 football fields piled three feet high or enough to fill nearly 70% of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The third and final Hurricane Sally debris collection pass will begin on December 1, with a goal to finish all collections by Christmas.

To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.