It’s Election Day. Here Are Quick Tips To Know Before Heading To The Polls.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Escambia County. NorthEscambia.com will have live local election results posted shortly after the polls close.

Here’s more need to know info from Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford:

Voters and election workers are reminded to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, like COVID 19 by taking everyday precautions.

Please bring your own mask – our election workers will be wearing theirs.

Hand sanitizer will be provided at check-in, as well as a disposable stylus to sign your name.

Feel free to bring your own blue or black ink pen to mark your ballot.

Please help us by practicing social distancing while in line and voting. We will be limiting the number of people inside the polling room and sanitizing the surfaces regularly.

Registration books closed October 6. New registrations may not be made at the polling place.

If you are unsure of your registration status, call 595-3900, check EscambiaVotes.gov, or e-mail us at soe@escambiavotes.com.

Early voting ended on Saturday, October 31. If you have not yet voted or did not request a vote-by-mail ballot, you must go to your designated precinct on Election Day.

Confirm the location of your polling place . It is listed on your sample ballot, voter information card, online at EscambiaVotes.gov, or call (850) 595-3900.

Photo and signature ID is required for all voters. If you do not present one of the 12 approved forms of ID, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Busiest times at the polls tend to be 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., mid-day, and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“Over-the-counter” Vote-by-Mail ballots can be picked up by voters (or their designees) at our office only for for emergencies.

You may not return your completed vote-by-mail ballot to your precinct on Election Day – it must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

If you requested a vote-by-mail ballot but did not to return it, you can vote at your polling place. Though not required, we request that you bring your unvoted ballot package so it can be cancelled.

If you voted-by-mail, you can visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for the status of your ballot.

