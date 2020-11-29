Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Delay Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no lane closures on state roads from through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – closed until 2021.

closed until 2021. U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Nov. 29: Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage, median and pavement operations.

– Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Nov. 29: Gregory Street (U.S. 98) and Bayfront Parkway (S.R. 196) Interchange Improvement at 17th Avenue - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will close to all vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic beginning Monday, Nov. 30 as construction activities advance for the new 17th Avenue interchange. The new interchange will include a flyover from the new westbound Pensacola Bay Bridge and a roundabout. The intersection will remain closed until the Pensacola Bay Bridge repairs are completed in spring 2021. The Visitor’s Center will remain accessible using 17th Avenue. In addition, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street will remain open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue as a detour route.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter daytime lane restrictions as crews perform drainage and paving operations. The eastbound right turn lane will be closed intermittently during daytime hours. Westbound traffic will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures at Chemstrand Road for median removal.

Motorists will encounter daytime lane restrictions as crews perform drainage and paving operations. The eastbound right turn lane will be closed intermittently during daytime hours. Westbound traffic will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures at Chemstrand Road for median removal. I- 10 Pavement Coring Operations West Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) – There will be intermittent eastbound lane closures from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3 as crews perform pavement testing.

There will be intermittent eastbound lane closures from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3 as crews perform pavement testing. U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect north and southbound closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 as crews lay the final layer of asphalt.

Santa Rosa County: