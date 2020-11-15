Florida Lottery Relaxes Some COVID-19 Claim Restrictions

Florida Lottery players with prizes valued at $600 or greater can schedule appointments to file claims at Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices. P

Previously, the threshold was set at $5,000 or greater due to COVID-19.

Appointment availability is also expanding; claim appointments will now be offered Monday – Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., EST (Pensacola’s hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., CST). The first hour of each day will remain reserved for players 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions.

In following local county and/or city ordinances, players must wear a face covering and submit to a mandatory health screening in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines prior to entering a lottery office. In an effort to limit the number of people in an office at one time, players are also asked to attend their claim appointment by themselves unless they require the assistance of another person for medical reasons.

Secured drop boxes are also available inside each lottery district office for players to drop off winning tickets along with a completed winner claim form and a copy of an acceptable form of identification. The drop boxes are accessible Monday – Friday during specified drop box hours; no appointment is needed.

For more information on the documentation needed to claim a prize, visit www.flalottery.com/howToClaim.