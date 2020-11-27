Florida CFO: Be Scam Aware With Black Friday Shopping

Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is warning consumers on this Black Friday to beware of potential scams surrounding and offering tips to avoid becoming a victim of fraud or identity theft.

If it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is . Be careful of unfamiliar merchants and be extra wary of items listed at prices well below those of other shops. The ultimate bargain may really be bogus or stolen goods.

Use a credit card instead of cash or debit. Credit cards offer consumer protection if things go wrong with a purchase.

Be careful of credit and coupon offers. Those last-minute deals that offer discounts in exchange for opening up a new credit account can be a trap to make you divulge financial information.

Watch your account balances. Monitor your checking, savings, credit and any others for unauthorized charges or deposits. Report any suspicious activity immediately.

““Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year and, even with more Floridians turning to online shopping this year, it is imperative to protect yourself from Black Friday fraud and scams. Scammers are constantly using new tricks to steal your hard-earned money but the best defense is to know the warning signs of a scam before you fall victim,” Patronis said.