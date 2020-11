Fire Destroys UPS Truck And The Packages Inside

Fire destroyed a UPS delivery truck, and the packages inside, Saturday morning on the I-10 bridge over Escambia Bay.

Anyone that may have a package on the truck can expect to be contacted by UPS or the shipper.

The fire reported started in the engine compartment of the delivery truck and spread. The driver escaped without injury.

The fire closed two eastbound lanes.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.