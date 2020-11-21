Escambia Academy Falls Short In AISA State Championship Game

November 21, 2020

The Escambia Academy Cougars came up short Friday night in the AISA Class 2A state championship game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The Cougars lost 36-34 to Chambers Academy of LaFayette, Alabama.

Bubba Nettles had five touchdowns for the Cougars and had 222 total rushing yards.

The Escambia Academy Cougars finished their season at 10-2..

Pictured: The Escambia Academy Cougars caeme up short inthe AISA Class 2A state championship game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. Photos by Andrew Garner/The Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

