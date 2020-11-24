Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole On Highway 95A In Cantonment

A driver crashed into a utility pole Tuesday night in Cantonment.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 95A near Neal Road. There were no serious injuries reported.

Gulf Power did not report that anyone lost power as a result of the crash, but the pole was damaged. It was not known if power might be cut to customers in the area when repairs are made.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

NorthEscambbia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.