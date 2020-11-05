Flomaton Police Officer’s Social Media Post Under Investigation; Officer Placed On Leave
November 5, 2020
An internal investigation is underway into a social media post by a Flomaton Police Department captain.
The Flomaton Police Department has not publicly identified the officer, but according to WPMI NBC 15, he is Captain Scott Walden.
“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull,” Walden commented from his personal Facebook account. His reply was made to another individual’s post that stated, “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats news media”.
In another post on his personal page, Walden said he was calling for the punishment for treason as prescribed by law, not any kind of violence.
Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said the statements are under investigation.
Thompson told NorthEscambia.com that the officer has been placed on administrative leave “for his safety and the safety of his family”.
“Copies of the comments and complaints have been acquired and retained for Internal Investigations,” Thompson wrote in a press release, saying that he expects to provide an update later today.
“The Flomaton Police Department holds officer’s contact to the highest standard and will continue to do so,” the police chief said.
Comments
Lesson 1: Your “Friends” are not your friends. Keep your FB private.
bad mistake. i remember in the military we were told that, “You don’t have an opinion, if we want you to have one we will give it to you.” public service is a different can of worms.
@someone who actually….. Trump voter in total agreement. Freedom of speech does NOT protect you from the consequences of what you say.
HE SHOULD GET A MEDAL AND NOW THAT I KNOW HOW HE FEEL’S ABOUT BIDEN I DO LOOK UP TO HIM / IF HE WAN’T ON DEPARTMENT TIME OR COMPUTER THEN IT’S FREEDOM OF SPEECH
Unexceptionable fire him.
Remember, freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequence! There’s things like this posted all the time, especially with anyone doing the same thing. Shouldn’t be a surprise.
No one is trying to take anyone’s freedom of speech, but understand when you take on prominent roles that you have sworn to uphold, your best is expected in every aspect. Threatening to shoot someone because you disagree with a party is ridiculous. Their will be plenty of people your gonna meet that you don’t agree with you can’t shoot them all if that’s your mindset someone raised you horribly. If this is how he expresses his anger with a gun shooting people he needs to be fired and seek professional help, but like most people he’s gonna get off with a slap on the wrist and pat on the back. Yeah it his personal Facebook page but it obviously didn’t set well with many people and he’s on leave. I myself hope he’s fired.
Look look look I’m sure we all have made mistakes however I do feel he has a right to freedom of speech. I do hope they reconsider put the man back on the job just tell him to not post it on Facebook
I’m sure there are many out there who feels his pain let’s be real here ? What has happen to America the land of the free. I can clearly see hard times are about to fall upon this land yes every doorstep. However it can be stopped . our grand parents would not approve of what’s going on today.
Once again there goes our freedom of speech and I don’t think its right if there going to put him on administrative leave for a post on Facebook they need to check the other officers Facebook because I guarantee u you would find the same thing or maybe worse
Ok people, an officer of the law makes the statement that American citizens should be shot for treason because of their political affiliation and you immediately REACH (because it is a definite stretch) that HIS freedom of speech has been violated????!!!! What about the rights of the people that he insinuated should die? He made a public post (if you notice the little “earth” at the top of his page) meaning that ANYONE could see this, not just people who may share this insane thought (BECAUSE ITS INSANITY). Am I mistaken or when you take on the job of public servant it is with the intent of doing that job without prejudice or bias? His comment displayed both. And before anyone comes for me, I never said RACE. Check Websters dears. I said prejudice and bias.
cut him some slack. there have been far worse post and more credible threats from the left without repercussions. dont even get me started on leaked zoom conversations of sunrise movement and blm literally engaging in treason and conspiracy and nothing is even done about it. the targeting of this officer feels a political attack from somebody leftist in charge.
Freed of speech, guess that will be taken away too
He should be fired. We are supposed to look up to LEOs. Is this the message we should send that we should put bullets in people’s heads? No. He took an oath to serve and PROTECT. And no, Facebook is not personal. It is public and he is a public officer. Come on…
If he had said he wanted to shoot Republicans they would have called him a “good ole boy” expressing his opinion. Double standards.
He doesn’t want to live in a socialist country. He has a right to free speech.
Mean while BLM protesters march and chant ‘Every city, every town, burn the precincts to the ground!’ They have destroyed entire neighborhoods beaten and killed people, destroyed homes, businesses, public property and they called peaceful, all the while having the full support of the democratic party. But you let one person, just mention retaliation, and they are considered a right wing extremists with terrorist ties to white supremist groups that are xenophobic, homophobic, and every other phobic they can think of.
Now, if he had said “I am going to blow their heads off!” then there would be a reason to place him on admin leave! He DOES have a right to freedom of speech! Agreed! But, he did nothing personally to anyone. No harm done. He has a right to express hif feelings.
First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
________
No where in that statement does it free you from consequences of making idiotic comments. His right to free speech is not being challenged. People need to educate themselves so they stop looking so ignorant. If you are a public official that states people should be shot for voting, then you should be investigated. And you should not be in any position that would put a gun in your hand.
Not surprising coming from Flomaton. Just because people have different views than yourself? and people really wonder what’s wrong with the world.. then you have the rest of you saying “iTs hIs FrEe SpEeCh“.. give me a break.
Agree! It’s his personal facebook page, and he had freedom of speech. He is a police officer calling for anyone guilty of treason to put to death, which is the legal punishment for treason.
There goes freedom of speech right out the window. This is exactly why I never had a Facebook page