Flomaton Police Officer’s Social Media Post Under Investigation; Officer Placed On Leave

An internal investigation is underway into a social media post by a Flomaton Police Department captain.

The Flomaton Police Department has not publicly identified the officer, but according to WPMI NBC 15, he is Captain Scott Walden.

“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull,” Walden commented from his personal Facebook account. His reply was made to another individual’s post that stated, “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats news media”.

In another post on his personal page, Walden said he was calling for the punishment for treason as prescribed by law, not any kind of violence.

Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said the statements are under investigation.

Thompson told NorthEscambia.com that the officer has been placed on administrative leave “for his safety and the safety of his family”.

“Copies of the comments and complaints have been acquired and retained for Internal Investigations,” Thompson wrote in a press release, saying that he expects to provide an update later today.

“The Flomaton Police Department holds officer’s contact to the highest standard and will continue to do so,” the police chief said.