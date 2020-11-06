Flomaton Police Captain Resigns After Facebook Post

A Flomaton Police Department captain has resigned following a controversial Facebook post.

Scott Waldon submitted his resignation Friday.

“They need to line up ev1 of them and put a bullet in their skull,” Walden commented from his personal Facebook account on Thursday. His reply was made to another individual’s post that stated, “The idiots that voted for Biden hated Trump enough to throw the country away. Thank the lying liberals and democrats news media”.

In another post on his personal page, Walden said he was calling for the punishment for treason as prescribed by law, not any kind of violence.

He was placed on administrative leave on Thursday by Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson who said the statements could result in termination.

“This Police Department docs not, and will not, condone or represent the alarming comments, made by the former officer. They arc completely against this Department and Towns mission task. The Flomaton Police Department will conduct matters with Respect, Integrity, Pride, and strive for Law Enforcement Excellence. I want our Community, State, and Country to know we will continue to uphold our Oath of Office and serve our citizens and visitors to the best of this Department’s ability,” Thompson wrote in a press release midday Friday.