Deadline Is Monday For Discount On Real Estate, Tangible Property Taxes

An available 4 percent discount on payment of real estate and tangible personal property taxes ends Monday, according to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford.

To receive the 4 percent discount, payments must be:

mailed with a November postmark;

left by midnight, November 30, in a 24-hour drop box available at all locations; or

made online by midnight, November 30, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com.

Taxpayers are encouraged to visit our virtual office at EscambiaTaxCollector.com to pay online 24 hours a day. Our online services allow customers to pay their taxes, search records, print receipts, renew vehicle and vessel registrations and many other services. Customers who decide to visit one of our four convenient offices can drop off their payment in the drive thru or in one of our convenient drop boxes.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino. NorthEscambia.com photo.