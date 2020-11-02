Colder: Monday Night Low Around 40 (Upper 30s In Northern Escambia)
November 2, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Comments