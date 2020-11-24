Christmas Parades: Pensacola And Molino Canceled, But Jay And Atmore Still On

Christmas parades in Pensacola and Molino have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the parades will go on in Atmore and Jay.

Molino Christmas Parade

The Molino Christmas parade has been canceled The parade annually benefits needy families in the community, and donations are still being accepted. To make a donation, message the Molino Ballpark on Facebook. Last year, they were able to help 10 families.

Pensacola Christmas Parade

The Pensacola Christmas Parade has been canceled for 2020. “Considering 50,000 attendees and 5000 participants, it would be impossible to social distance,” according to organizers.

Jay Christmas Parade

It’s “Joy in Jay” for Christmas on Saturday, December 5. The annual Jay Christmas parade will roll at 11 a.m. It will be followed by a festival on Commerce Street with Santa’s workshop, food and craft vendors, Christmas theater and more. For information, to volunteer or a vendor application, call the Jay Town Hall at (850) 675-4556.

Atmore Twilight Christmas Parade

The Atmore Twilight Christmas Parade “Songs of Christmas” will take place on Saturday, December 12 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade will travel from Atmore City Hall south on Main Street to Lindberg Avenue, ending at Escambia County High School.

Pictured: The 2019 Molino Christmas Parade Saturday and visits with Santa. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.