Atmore Man Murdered, Police Searching For Suspect

One man was shot and killed in Atmore Friday afternoon, and police are continuing to search for a suspect.

Just before 4:30 p.m. the Atmore Police Department received a 911 call reporting that one person had been shot at 163 Harris Street. Atmore officers arrived to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The male victim was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital where he later passed away.

“Atmore Police has identified a person of interest and is currently seeking his whereabouts,” Brooks said.

Further information has not been released as the investigation continues.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.