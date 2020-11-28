Atmore Man Murdered, Police Searching For Suspect

November 28, 2020

One man was shot and killed in Atmore Friday afternoon, and police are continuing to search for a suspect.

Just before 4:30 p.m. the Atmore Police Department received a 911 call reporting that one person had been shot at 163 Harris Street. Atmore officers arrived to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The male victim was transported by ambulance to Atmore Community Hospital where he later passed away.

“Atmore Police has identified a person of interest and is currently seeking his whereabouts,” Brooks said.

Further information has not been released as the investigation continues.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 