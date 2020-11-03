53 New COVID-19 Positives, No Additional Deaths Monday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

The Florida Department of Health reported 53 new COVID-19 positives in Escambia and Santa Rosa County on Monday with no additional fatalities.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 13,730 (+26)

Non-Florida residents: 1,400

Total deaths: 272

Long-term care facility deaths : 126

Current hospitalizations: 54 (+6)

Number of tests last day: 355

Percent positive last day: 6.3%

Percent positive last week: 5.0%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 10,000 (+20)

Cantonment: 1,007 (+5)

Century: 944

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 159

McDavid: 75

Bellview: 19

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 10

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 6,048 (+27)

Non-Florida residents: 68

Total deaths: 88

Long-term care facility deaths: 20

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 368*

Number of tests last day: 88

Percent positive last day: 14.7%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,031 (+9)

Gulf Breeze: 883 (+1)

Navarre: 821 (+7)

Pace: 506 (+1)

Jay: 160

Bagdad: 14

Florida cases:

Total cases: 812,063

Florida residents: 801,371

Deaths: 16,834

Hospitalizations: 49,485*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.