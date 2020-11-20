32,000 Pound Food Giveaway Saturday At The Fairgrounds

November 20, 2020

A 32,000 pound food giveaway will be held Saturday at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

Jubilee Church and Pensacola Caring Hearts are partnering together for the Farm Share distribution. The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, November 21 st beginning at 9 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last).

“At Thanksgiving, we are blessed to be able to help approximately 1,000 families who are in need” said Executive Pastor Tim Fox. He added, “our community continues to recover from Hurricane Sally while fighting against COVID-19. This is why we are excited to have this opportunity to love and serve our community.”

Families will pick up their food while staying in their cars. The drive-in, pick-up station will be located in the main parking lot of the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds at 6655 Mobile Hwy. In addition, Jubilee will provide uplifting worship music, and encouraging stories while people wait in their vehicles.

To ensure the safety of everyone involved, a full range of protective measures will be taken and social distancing rules will be followed at all times.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 