247 New COVID-19 Cases, Two New Deaths Reported In Two Days In Escambia County

There were 247 additional COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Escambia County as reported Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

All numbers in this story reflect data for a two day period because the FDOH did not issue a report on Thanksgiving Day.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 16,470 (+247)

Non-Florida residents: 1,778

Total deaths: 2301 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths : 138

Current hospitalizations: 90 (+1)

Number of tests last day: 982

Percent positive last day: 5.2%

Percent positive last week: 8.6%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 12,030 (+176)

Cantonment: 1,254 (+29)

Century: 954 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 197 (+2)

McDavid: 98 (+1)

Bellview: 26 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 14

Gonzalez: 9 (+1)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 7,355 (+163)

Non-Florida residents: 96

Total deaths: 102 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths: 23 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 425*

Number of tests last day: 405

Percent positive last day: 15.27%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,907 (+53)

Gulf Breeze: 1,246 (Monday) (+18)

Navarre: 1,227 (+49)

Pace: 599 (+4)

Jay: 189 (+5)

Bagdad: 17

Florida cases:

Total cases: 979,020

Florida residents: 963,751

Deaths: 18,363

Hospitalizations: 54,457*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.