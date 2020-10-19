Week Begins Sunny And Warmer; Rain Chance Later

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.