Want To Vote Early This Weekend? Here’s Where To Go.

Early voting is continuing in Escambia County for the general election. A total of 10 sites are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily throughout the county – the most locations ever offered to Escambia County voters:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Early voting will be offered through Saturday, October 31. Early voters cast paper ballots through our digital scanners and may choose any one of the 10 sites. Each location is also equipped with an ExpressVote ballot marking device to assist persons with disabilities.

Another option for voters is to cast a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be requested through the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov, or by e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), phone (850) 595-3900, mail, or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and address, and must be received no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, October 24. Voted ballots must be received in the Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and may not be returned to a polling location. A voter my return their vote-by-mail ballot to any early voting site or the 24-hour drop box at the Supervisor of Elections office. If mailing, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Vote-by-mail participants may track the status of their ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot.

The third option for voters is to cast a ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring their mask and photo and signature ID with them to the polls and are encouraged to check their sample ballot or visit EscambiaVotes.gov for complete voting information.

