Teen Bicyclist Struck By SUV On Old Chemstrand Road

A 13-year old boy on a bicycle was struck by a car Saturday afternoon, but was not seriously injured.

It happened about 2:45 p.m. on Old Chemstrand Road near Water Oaks Trail. The side of a SUV and the bicycle collided.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.