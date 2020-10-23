Saturday Is Deadline To Request Vote By Mail Ballot; Return By Mail Or At One Of 10 Ballot Boxes

Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford is reminding voters who wish to be mailed a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3 General Election to request their ballot no later than Saturday, October 24.

Voters can make their request by using the online form at EscambiaVotes.gov or by contacting the Supervisor of Elections by mail, phone (850) 595-3900, e-mail (votebymail@escambiavotes.com), or fax (850) 595-3914. Requests must include the voter’s date of birth and address. Voters may track the status of their ballot by clicking Track My Ballot at EscambiaVotes.gov.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends voters mail ballots at least one week before the due date. Return postage has been paid for the 2020 general election. Completed vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. Voters may also return their vote-by-mail ballot at the elections office or at any of the 10 area early voting locations drop boxes during early voting hours. Voters are still prohibited from returning their completed vote-by-mail ballot at an Election Day polling place.

After Saturday’s deadline, a voter may still pick up a vote-by-mail ballot in person from the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office through Monday, November 2.

Ten early voting locations are open in Escambia County each day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. through Saturday, October 31. The locations are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N Century Blvd, Century

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Mobile Hwy/Pine Forest Rd Early Voting Center, 6675 Pine Forest Rd, Suite 11

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Main Library, 239 Spring Street

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.