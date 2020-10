One Injured In Cantonment Wreck

One person was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Cantonment.

The vehicles collided on Highway 95A at Archer Road. One person was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS, and four other people refused transport. Three of the people involved were reportedly minors.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.