Man Charged With Changing Voter Registration Information Of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

A Naples man has been arrested for changing the voter registration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Steven Guevara, 20, is charged with unauthorized access of a computer and altering a voter registration without consent.

FDLE agents began investigating Monday after Governor DeSantis learned his address in the Florida voting registration database was changed to an address in West Palm Beach.

FDLE said the registration address was changed via computer over a web browser. Agents were able to identify Guevara as the suspect and arrested him at his home following a search warrant Tuesday night.

Agents believe Guevara also accessed the voter registrations of U.S. Senator Rick Scott and sports celebrities Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but made no changes.

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “I am proud of the quick and detailed work of our agents on this case and appreciate the hard work of the offices of State Attorneys Amira Fox and Jack Campbell. FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections.”

Guevara was booked into the Collier County Jail on a $5,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 20th Judicial Circuit.