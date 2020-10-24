Local U.S. Attorney Appoints Election Officer To Address Voting Rights Concerns

The local U.S. Attorney has appointed an election officer to address any voting rights concerns that may arise.

““Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, Lawrence Keefe said Wednesday. “The Department of Justice will always act appropriately to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Keefe has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew J. Grogran as the election officer for the Northern District of Florida.

Federal law protects against such crimes as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes, and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. It also contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. Example, according to Department of Justice, are actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.

The public may contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office with voting rights concerns at (850) 942-8430, (850) 216-3845 or (850) 216-3829

In addition, the FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on election day. The FBI field office in Jacksonville, which serves Escambia County, can be reached by the public at (904) 248-7000.

In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, voters should call 911 immediately before contacting federal authorities.

“State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster reaction capacity in an emergency,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.