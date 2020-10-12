IMPACT 100 Awards Nearly $1.2 Million To 11 Community Groups

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, awarded nearly $1.2 million to 11 grant recipients announced on Sunday.

The nonprofit finalists will each receive a grant of $106,000 from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. They are:

ARTS & CULTURE

Pensacola Little Theatre, Inc. - Project: A Stage for all Stages: Restoring the Little Theatre’s Big Rigging

Pensacola Opera, Inc. - Project: IMPACT Opera: In Perfect Harmony

EDUCATION

Every Child a Reader in Escambia, Inc. dba ECARE - Project: Get Our Children and Families Ready for Kindergarten

Gulf Coast Kid’s House, Inc. - Project: Protecting Our Children During a Time of Uncertainty

ENVIRONMENT, RECREATION & PRESERVATION

Keep Santa Rosa Beautiful, Inc. dba Panhandle Butterfly House & Nature Center -Project: Panhandle Butterfly House and Nature Center

Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, Inc. - Project: Accommodating Veterans Memorial Park Events

FAMILY

AMR at Pensacola, Inc. - Project: The Phoenix Project – Tiny Home Communities

Feeding the Gulf Coast, Inc. - Project: Feeding the Florida Panhandle

FoodRaising Friends, Inc. Project: FoodRaising Friends Foundational Food for Families

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Ecomfort, Inc. - Project: Food as a Tool: Impacting lives in the Community Mentally, Physically and Spiritually

Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries, Inc. dba Bright Bridge Ministries - Project: Updated Kitchen, Uplifted Lives

“This year has been like none other, in terms of community need from the impact of COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally,” said Brigette Brooks, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “Thanks to support from our all-volunteer board including our technology team, the majority of our grant review processes this year were handled virtually to ensure our members stayed healthy and safe, and to ensure social distancing, while still serving our community that we love.”

With 1,166 members this year, IMPACT 100 was able to award $106,000 each to1 1 nonprofit organizations in our community for a total impact of $1,166,000. In the 17 years since its inception, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area has awarded 120 grants to 84 nonprofits totaling $12,830,000.

